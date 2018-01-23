Director: Mississippi foster care has budget shortfall

The director of Mississippi’s Department of Child Protective Services says the agency is about $44 million short of what it needs for the final five months of the budget year.
The director, Jess Dickinson, says the $12 million can be routed through the Department of Human Services, which could then use it to receive additional federal money.
Child Protective Services has been splitting away from Human Services in recent years as state officials have tried to solve foster care problems. The split is supposed to be complete by this summer. But budget problems started happening because Child Protective Services has less access to federal money.