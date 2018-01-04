E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
EMBDC Recognizes December Ambassadors of the Month

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Economic Development, Newsmakers January 4, 2018

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation recently presented its December Ambassadors of the Month awards. Winners are, from left, Lisa Sollie, third place, MSU Meridian; Heather Woodall, second place, MSU Career Center; Casey Hendricks, first place, Community Health Improvement Network, and Ginger Delaney, red ticket drawing winner, The Community Bank. (Courtesy of EMBDC)

