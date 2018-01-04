EMBDC Recognizes December Ambassadors of the Month

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation recently presented its December Ambassadors of the Month awards. Winners are, from left, Lisa Sollie, third place, MSU Meridian; Heather Woodall, second place, MSU Career Center; Casey Hendricks, first place, Community Health Improvement Network, and Ginger Delaney, red ticket drawing winner, The Community Bank. (Courtesy of EMBDC)
