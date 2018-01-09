EPA names Mississippi stamping plant as Superfund site

E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Posted by: Associated Press in Environmental Business, NEWS January 9, 2018

Federal officials want to put a polluted north Mississippi industrial site on the national Superfund list for cleanup.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed the Rockwell International Wheel & Trim site in Grenada to the list, making it eligible for long-term cleanup funding.

Ohio-based Ice Industries now operates part of the 40-acre complex as Grenada Stamping.

The industrial solvent trichloroethene was used there in manufacturing and chrome plating. It’s been found on site, in an adjacent neighborhood, in a creek and at a dump site. Residents of the Eastern Heights neighborhood have long complained about contamination.

The EPA says it restarted a treatment system on Dec. 29 to reduce levels of trichloroethene inside the manufacturing building.

The former Mississippi Phosphates Corp. plant in Pascagoula joined the list last year.

