Evelyn Bravata has joined Dale Partners Architects P.A. Bravata joins the firm with over nine years of experience. She will work out of out of the firm’s Biloxi office.

Bravata received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Michigan, and her Master of Architecture from the University of Colorado. Her portfolio includes educational, corporate, and residential experience across the country.

Evelyn is a native of Deer Park, NY and enjoys cycling, dancing, knitting, and cooking.