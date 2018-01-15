First Federal president Stewart Ramsay dies

PASCAGOULA— First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Pascagoula-Moss Point has announced that Stewart Ramsay, Chairman of the Board and longtime President/Chief Executive Officer, passed away after a lengthy battle with health complications.

“Our entire association mourns the loss of Stewart Ramsay,” said Weldon Perkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Federal and longtime friend. “Mr. Ramsay was, and always will be, the symbol of First Federal’s core values and dedication to our employees and customers. In his 49 plus years serving First Federal, he was a remarkable banker, displaying tremendous leadership, instinct and intuition. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Stewart’s family.”

Stewart Ramsay joined First Federal in 1969 and stepped into the position of CEO in 1978, while serving on the Board of Directors. Upon his retirement in 2012, Mr. Ramsay was elected Chairman of the Board. Mr. Ramsay also served on such boards as the Mississippi League of Savings Institution, where he also served as Chairman, the Advisory Committee of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Foundation, Pascagoula Kiwanis Club and the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County.

