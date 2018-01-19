Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Feaga Joins Balch & Bingham as Chief Compliance Officer

Balch & Bingham LLP announced today that Steve Feaga, former chief of the Criminal Division in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama, will join the firm as its first chief compliance officer. He will lead Balch’s compliance management program, ensuring adherence with applicable laws, rules and regulations, and overseeing training and compliance across the firm. Feaga joins Balch as a partner and will also lead the Investigations and White-Collar Defense Practice across the firm’s footprint.

Feaga has more than two decades of experience in the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama, serving as both first assistant U.S. attorney and chief of the Criminal Division. He litigated and supervised criminal litigation on behalf of the federal government involving violations of federal fraud statutes including securities, banking, insurance, and public corruption. During his tenure, the FBI recognized Feaga with multiple honors for excellence for prosecuting some of Alabama’s most high-profile and complex criminal fraud and public corruption cases.

Most recently, Feaga served as the deputy director of enforcement and litigation at the Alabama Securities Commission, where he supervised a team of 25 attorneys, investigators and support staff in the investigation, regulation, prosecution and trial of securities fraud cases across the state of Alabama and served as a special assistant U.S. attorney.

During his career, Feaga also served as a deputy attorney general for the state of Alabama, as chief of the Special Investigations and Litigation Division, and as an assistant district attorney in the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, where he was responsible for the prosecution of securities fraud, extortion, theft, ethics law violations, and other crimes.

He also served for 30 years as a judge advocate, retiring as a full colonel, in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, advising commanders on a wide range of matters including military justice, inspector general and personnel matters. Feaga earned his J.D. from Cumberland School of Law.