Forrest General names Employee Award Winners

Steven Allseitz was recently name Forrest General Hospital’s 2017 Employee of the Year during a celebration that recognized other employees, too. Allseitz is Equipment/Supply Management Coordinator in the Cath Lab.

Also honored were the four winners of the 12th Annual Philip Rogers Quality Award. The award is named for Dr. Philip Rogers, a nephrologist with Hattiesburg Clinic, who dedicated 32 years of his life to serving the people of South Mississippi as a physician, mentor and humanitarian. Rogers award winners were:

Leadership: Duncan Donald, MD, director, Forrest General Trauma and Surgical Services

Innovator: Bryan Batson, MD, The Hypertension Center at Hattiesburg Clinic

Mentor: Jeffrey Williams, MD, Pediatrics, The Children’s Center of Hattiesburg Clinic

Humanitarian: Ujwal Neravetla, MD, Hospitalist, Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic Hospital Care Services

Others recognized were:

We C.A.R.E. Awards

Kimberly Wright, HT(ASCP), Clinical Lab

Linda McCraw, Volunteer and Guest Services

Nicole Rayburn, Hospice and Asbury Hospice House

Veronica Smith, Environmental Services

We C.A.R.E. Physician Award

Scott Guidry, MD, General Surgery

We C.A.R.E. Leadership Award

Regina Arnold, ER Registration Manager

Service Awards (30 Years)

· Nina Allen, RN, Patient Care Coordinator, Trauma Surgeons

· Mattie Bryant, Lab Clerk, Lab

· Marion Clanton, Patient Care Coordinator, The Orthopedic Institute, Medical/Surgical

· Barbara Coleman, Senior OR Technician, Surgical Services

· Carolyn Cooley, RN, Float Pool Premium

· Jacqueline Ducksworth, LPN, Float Pool Premium

· Lyda Gilmore, Secretary, Livewell

· Vickie Johnson, QI Coordinator, Registration

· Debbie Jones, Patient Care Manager, Home Care Administration

· Hope Jordan, Administrative Supply System Manager, Information Systems

· Deborah Myers, Data Specialist, Environmental Services

· Charles Speed, Electrician, Engineering

· Herbert Thornton, Critical Care Technician, Intensive Care Unit

· Sandra Wade, Senior OR Technician, Surgical Services

· Essie Williams, Paser, Rehab Therapy – OP

· Chris Ybos, Engineering

Service Awards (35 Years)

· Susie Eaton, Acute Care Technician, PACU

· Billy Edmiston, Pharmacist, Pharmacy

· Nellie Fairley, Patient Care Coordinator, Intensive Care Unit

· Angela Huggins, RN, Vice President, Operations Support

· Karen Lammert, OCC Therapist, Home Care Rehabilitation

· Linda Virgil, Unit Secretary, Labor and Delivery

Service Awards (40 Years)

· Deborah Brown, Paser, The Orthopedic Institute – Registration

· Michael Freeman, Receiving Coordinator, Forrest General Hospital – Storeroom

· Linda Haywood, Director of Business Projects, Operations Support

· Sammy Herrin, Director of Project Management, Operations Support

Service Awards (45 Years)

· Vera Smith, LPN, Pine Grove – Psychiatric Clinic