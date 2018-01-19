Gov. Phil Bryant Appoints Drew L. Snyder Interim Executive Director of Mississippi Division of Medicaid

Gov. Phil Bryant has appointed Drew L. Snyder interim executive director of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid. Snyder will replace Dr. David Dzielak, who is retiring.

A Eupora native, Snyder is the deputy chief of staff for Bryant. He also serves as his policy director and counsel. Prior to working with Bryant, Snyder worked as an assistant secretary of state for Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann.

As interim executive director, Snyder will oversee the agency responsible for providing health coverage for eligible, low-income populations. Medicaid has almost 1,000 employees in its central office, 30 regional offices and 80 outstations.

Snyder serves on the Mississippi Public Employees’ Retirement System Board of Trustees and chairs the Business Law Section of the Mississippi Bar. He was the non-legislative member of last year’s Legislative Tax Reform Working Group. He is a member of the Uniform Law Commission.

Before entering the public sector, Snyder practiced law at Hollingsworth LLP in Washington, D.C., specializing in complex and multi-district litigation, with a focus on pharmaceutical and medical device matters. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi and a juris doctorate from University of Virginia School of Law.

Snyder and his wife, Camille, live in Jackson. They have one son, Jeb.