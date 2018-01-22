Great Southern Bank Promotes Christy A. Quick to Vice President

Great Southern Bank in Meridian has promoted Christy A. Quick to Vice President.

A resident of Carthage, Quick is a graduate of Jackson Christian Academy. She began her financial career in 1987 as a teller with Citizens National Bank. During her career, she has served in various roles, including Head Teller, Loan & New Account Representative, and Retail Sales Manager. She has also received numerous American Institute of Banking certificates. Quick joined Great Southern Bank in 2007 where she served as Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager of the Bonita Lakes Branch. In 2008, she also assumed the Mortgage Originator position which allows her to assist all of the Great Southern Bank locations.

She is a member of the Meridian Exchange Club and an affiliate member of the Meridian Board of Realtors. Quick and her husband, Eric, have six sons, Caleb, Ashton, Noah, Isaiah, Jonah and Gabriel. They are active members of Pine Grove Pentecostal Church in Sebastopol.