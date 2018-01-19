J. Mark Smith Appointed President and CEO of Roy Anderson Corp.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a civil, building and specialty construction company, recently announced that J. Mark Smith has joined and been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Roy Anderson Corp., the Company’s Gulf Coast building subsidiary. Smith succeeds Roy Anderson III, who earlier this year provided notice that he would be retiring from RAC.

Smith was previously a Senior Vice President and General Manager at AECOM, where he established and grew the firm’s industrial manufacturing business unit, including international market expansion into Mexico and notable international and domestic project wins with key clients such as BMW, Ford, General Motors, Volvo, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Dole and Molson Coors. Prior to AECOM, he served as a Senior Vice President at Yates Construction.

Smith holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and has completed advanced studies in process engineering at Tohoku University in Sendai, Japan.