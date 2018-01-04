Jackson promoted to EVP for Economic Development at ADP

Todd Jackson has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Economic Development, Area Development Partnership (ADP) in Greater Hattiesburg. Jackson joined the ADP in September 2014 after spending a decade working in manufacturing engineering around the nation. Jackson is a graduate of the True South Course in Economic Development at The University of Southern Mississippi and the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute. He is also a graduate of Leadership Pinebelt and has been accepted into the Mississippi Economic Council’s 2018 Leadership Mississippi Class.

At the ADP, Todd leads a four-person economic development team focused on helping local companies start, existing businesses expand, and recruiting new ones from around the globe.