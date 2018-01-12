justisayin takes a look at College Football Playoffs

Ford’s cartoon series, #justsayin, is in its second year of publication. The irregular and slightly irreverent cartoon series reflects the world views of a Generation Z cartoonist. In the series, Ford has lampooned Obama, Hillary, Trump, Dak, Lil’ Wayne, Samsung, Gov. Bryant, Coach Hugh Freeze, HB 1523, Ole Miss, the Neshoba County Fair, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the UAW/Nissan vote in Canton, Mississippi, and the disdain for Confederate monuments.

Ford is a sophomore at the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) in Savannah, Georgia, and a 2016 honors graduate of Jackson Academy where he was named Most Talented and selected to the Hall of Fame. In 2016, Portico Magazine named Ford one of seven Rising Artists in the Jackson Metro Area.