Keesler Federal opens first branch in Petal

Keesler Federal Credit Union’s new branch in Petal is now open, the first Keesler Federal location in the Petal market.

The new 3,200 square foot branch is located at 1119 Evelyn Gandy Parkway, just west of the Walmart Supercenter in front of Lowe’s. It will feature a commercial night depository and drive-through banking service.

The Petal branch will be Keesler Federal’s 28th location. The new full-service branch features Monday through Saturday hours, drive through services as well as a 24/7 drive up ATM, safe deposit boxes, full teller and loan services and a children’s play area.

“We are extremely excited to be part of the Petal community and offering a new, full-service facility to help our members meet their banking needs,” said Andy Swoger, Keesler Federal President and CEO. “The Pine Belt region is important to us as we continue to expand Keesler Federal to areas where there is a strong demand for our services.”

Swoger extended an invitation for area residents to visit the branch and find out more about how they can become members of the credit union. He said many people think one must be associated with Keesler Air Force base, or the military, but that is not the case anymore. Everyone who lives, works, attends schools or university, or worships in Forrest County is eligible for membership.

“It’s easy to join,” he said. “You only need to deposit a $5 share to get started and there are many unique advantages to being a member of a credit union.”

More than 400 businesses partner with Keesler Federal, and anyone employed by those companies is eligible for Membership. Many groups, such as the University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association, also qualify for membership.

Swoger said credit unions are not the same as banks because members actually own the credit union. The money credit unions earn is returned to the members in the form of lower loan rates, low fees and higher deposit rates. He said Keesler Federal’s Member Giveback program is an example of how it shares credit union success with members. Every month, 35 members are randomly selected to receive $100 to $2,000 just for using credit union services.