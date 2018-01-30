KLLM announces pay increase for company drivers and independent and lease purchase contractors

KLLM Transport Services, LLC has announced a major pay increase for both company truck drivers as well as independent and lease purchase contractors.

Effective immediately, KLLM solo company drivers are now paid $0.38 to $0.50 cents per mile depending on experience, with OTR teams receiving $0.48 to $0.53 cents per mile depending on experience.

Effective February 5, independent and lease purchase contractors will receive $0.95 cents per mile with FSC on loaded miles.

“This represents the largest pay increase in KLLM’s 53-year history,” said Jim Richards, President & CEO of KLLM. “Our driving force is the most important asset we have, and we want to provide them with the top-tier income that they deserve. We have stronger requirements for our drivers, so we want our pay to be at the top, too.”

“We also hope that offering a higher income will help us to continue to grow our driver force. Freight is very strong right now and we need additional drivers to handle our freight requirements,” Richards said.

Richards pointed to KLLM’s driving academies as an affordable way for prospective truck drivers to become trained and be able to take advantage of KLLM’s higher wages. “We are very proud of the three schools we operate in partnership with community colleges. We can offer a skill and a job to workers who would like to get a well-paying job with KLLM and, with our focus on safety, we know they will be in safe equipment and will be safe on the road.”