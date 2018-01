LaTasha Simmons has been appointed Sous Chef at the soon-to-open Dave’s Triple B: The Butcher, The Baker, the Barbecue Maker in Jackson.

Simmons began her culinary career in Jackson five years ago at the Reunion Golf and Country Club in Madison. She then worked at Shea’s on Lake Harbour where she met Chef David Raines. She later worked at Seafood Revolution before making the move to Dave’s Triple B, where Raines is chef.

Dave’s Triple B will be located in the former Chimneyville Restaurant.