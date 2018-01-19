Line receives recertification from national orthopedic board

Dr. Lance Line of Southern Bone and Joint Specialists, P.A. in Hattiesburg was recently recertified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery (ABOS). He was also received subspecialty recertification in sports medicine from ABOS.

Line has maintained an active sports medicine practice with a subspecialty interest in shoulder conditions in Hattiesburg since 1995. He is a team physician for the University of Southern Mississippi, William Carey University, Pearl River Community College and many area high schools.

Line attended the University of Mississippi Medical Center and subsequently completed his residency at University Medical Center in Jackson. Following residency, he completed a one-year fellowship in Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy in Richmond, Va. which included an internship with the Pittsburg Steelers professional football program.

He is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. He is a member of the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Mississippi Orthopaedic Society and American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine.