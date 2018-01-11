Lunardini joins Catholic Charities as COO

John Lunardini has joined Catholic Charities Diocese of Jackson as Chief Operating Officer. As COO, Lunardini is responsible for the overall operations of Catholic Charities, a licensed social service agency which is an integral ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Jackson.

He joins Catholic Charities after almost two years as Director of Communications & Business Development at Mississippi Primary Health Care Association. He directed MPHCA’s marketing, communications and advocacy activities.

Previously, John C. Lunardini was the Vice President of Community Programs and Services for Hinds County Human Resource Agency, a non-profit community action agency. He provided executive leadership to a variety of programs including: CSBG/LIHEAP Grant Administration, MDOT Rural Transportation Program, CMPDD Senior Services – Congregate Meals and Meals on Wheels – and management of overall department operations, grant preparation, staffing, budgeting and program direction.

Prior to his work in non-profits, he served as the Business Manager for Southern Consultants, Inc. where he was responsible for day-to-day business operations, overseeing marketing and development, certifications, community relations and advertising. Southern Consultants, Inc. is a family owned business, and he still helps his parents with the bookkeeping each month.

He received a MSEd in Administration and Sports Management from Georgia State University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Mississippi. Also, he is a 2014-2015 graduate of Leadership Greater Jackson. Mr. Lunardini is a member of the Board of Directors for Jackson Police Foundation, Windsor Hills HOA Board, and Treasurer for St. Richard Church Boy Scout Troop 30. Formerly, he served as Board Trustee of the Hinds County Economic Council and as a Board Member for National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence.

He is married to Joy T. Lunardini, and they have two children, John Jr. and Sarah. They both attend St. Richard Catholic School. The family attends St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gluckstadt. He enjoys coaching his son’s soccer team, movies and cooking.