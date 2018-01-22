Madison County Business League & Foundation’s Young Professional Steering Committee elects new officers

Sarah Beth Wilson, shareholder with Copeland, Cook, Taylor & Bush, P.A., in Ridgeland, was recently elected by the Madison County Young Professionals (MCYP) Steering Committee to serve as the MCYP Chairperson for the 2018 year, which will be MCYP’s second year since its creation by the MCBL&F Board. Wilson represents lenders and other financial and business entities in litigation related to bankruptcy and insolvency matters, lender liability defense, real property and other contractual and financial disputes.

The other MCYP Steering Committee members elected to serve as officers for the coming year include: Vice-Chairman: Grant Montgomery, Bancorp South; Secretary: Haley Claxton, Trustmark Bank; Philanthropy Chairman: Austin Stewart, Adams & Reese, and MCYP’s immediate Past Chairman is Chris Roberts, BankPlus.