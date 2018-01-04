Madison resident graduates from executive program at Harvard Business School

Monica Harrigill of Madison, Managing Member and co-founder of The Sunray Companies, recently graduated with a certificate from the Owner/President Management Program (OPM) at Harvard Business School in Boston.

Established more than 45 years ago, OPM is a 9-week Executive Education program held over a 3-year period, for business owners and entrepreneurs with at least 15 years of management experience and who hold a major equity stake in their company.

Harrigill is a Mississippi native and graduate of Millsaps College. She began her career managing her family’s restaurant when she finished college at the age of 18. She quickly advanced, ultimately running a conglomerate of restaurants, hotels and convenience stores with up to 70 locations and 1,600 employees. As Executive Vice President of Jackies International, Inc. and Certified Hospitality Corp, Inc., Harrigill oversaw all aspects of operations and development of the companies through 2014. Along with her husband, Ray, she also co-founded The Sunray Companies in 1996. It owns and operates Massage Envy clinics, Hampton Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn Express & Suites-branded hotels, Bumpers Drive-In restaurants and Palm Beach Tan salons in Mississippi and Louisiana that employ over 700 team members.