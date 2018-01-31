Marty Stuart planning country music museum in Mississippi

Appearing Wednesday at the state Capitol, Stuart says international fans are “enchanted and mystified” by Mississippi — the birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll king Elvis Presley, blues greats B.B. King and Muddy Waters and country music legend Jimmie Rodgers.

The music curator for the Smithsonian Institution, John Troutman, is on the advisory committee for Stuart’s project. He says Mississippi is a “wellspring” for American music.

Stuart is raising money for the museum, which he hopes to open in three years.