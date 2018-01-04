E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees Elects Officers

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Health, Newsmakers January 4, 2018

Linda Sherman

Gary Fredericks

David White

Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees in Gulfport recently elected officers. David White was elected Chairman; Linda Sherman, Vice-Chairman; and Gary Fredericks, Secretary/Treasurer.

White, of Gulfport, was appointed by the Harrison County Board of Supervisors in September 1993; Sherman, of Gulfport, was appointed by the City of Gulfport in March 2010; and Fredericks, of Gulfport, was appointed by the City of Gulfport June 2015.

Other members of Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees include: A.J.M. “Butch” Oustalet, III, Carrolyn Hamilton, Carlos Bell, and Dr. Thad Carter.

