Miller to Join MDA, Gov. Phil Bryant Appoints Spraggins Executive Director of DMR

Gov. Phil Bryant has appointed Brig. Gen. Joe Spraggins executive director of the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources. He replaces Jamie Miller, who has served as DMR’s executive director since 2013. Miller is joining the Mississippi Development Authority as deputy director for governmental affairs and chief innovation officer. Spraggins has served as DMR’s chief operations officer since 2013.

Miller has 20 years of public- and private-sector experience working in South Mississippi and Washington, D.C. His professional career has focused on legislative affairs, natural resource management and community and economic development.

At DMR, Miller worked with the Mississippi Legislature to pass the DMR Reorganization and Accountability Act.

Miller was chief of staff for Rep. Steven Palazzo in Washington D.C., and as policy advisor to Gov. Haley Barbour’s Office of Recovery and Renewal following Hurricane Katrina. At MDA, Miller will focus primarily on local, state, federal and international governmental relations. He will serve as disaster recovery administrator and oversee state-owned ports.

He graduated from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and received his B.S. in environmental biology with a minor in chemistry from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Spraggins grew up in Alexander City, Ala., and graduated from Troy University with a bachelor’s degree in resource management. He served 34 years in the military and attained the rank of brigadier general. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2006.

Prior to joining DMR, he served as commander of the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport and chief of staff of the Joint Force Headquarters in the Tennessee National Guard. Spraggins was appointed director of emergency management, homeland security and the E-911 Commission for Harrison County. He began work days before Hurricane Katrina made landfall on Aug. 29, 2005.