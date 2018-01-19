Miller Joins Hattiesburg Clinic Pulmonary Medicine

Laken B. Miller, CNP, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Pulmonary Medicine.

At Pulmonary Medicine, Miller evaluates and treats patients with respiratory disorders and lung diseases.

She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing from The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. She is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Miller is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, Mississippi Association of Nurse Practitioners and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.