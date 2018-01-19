E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Miller Joins Hattiesburg Clinic Pulmonary Medicine

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Health, Newsmakers January 19, 2018

Laken B. Miller

Laken B. Miller, CNP, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Pulmonary Medicine.

At Pulmonary Medicine, Miller evaluates and treats patients with respiratory disorders and lung diseases.

She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing from The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. She is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Miller is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, Mississippi Association of Nurse Practitioners and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

