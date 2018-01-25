Mississippi sues over mail-order shipments of wine, liquor

Hood says agents found companies were shipping without any independent check to prevent people younger than 21 from buying. Hood also says companies were shipping to areas that bar alcohol sales.

State law says the Revenue Department’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Division must handle distribution of all wine and liquor in the state. There’s a bill pending in the state House to legalize wine shipments, but Frierson says he could only support direct shipments to liquor stores and restaurants already licensed to sell.