Mississippi town seeks to nearly double its land area

Mayor Robin Tannehill is inviting people to view maps and comment.

Currently, Oxford’s land area is 16 sq. miles (41 sq. kilometers). The population would increase by 3,600 people. Many proposed annexation areas are undeveloped.

Tannehill tells The Oxford Eagle that the city hopes to encourage affordable housing in new areas. The annexation won’t affect boundaries of the Oxford school district.

City Attorney Pope Mallette says that if aldermen approve, the city will petition for a court hearing. If a judge approves, the annexation could be complete by fall