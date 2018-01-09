Mississippi University for Women leader to step down in June

Mississippi University for Women President Jim Borsig announced Monday at a campus faculty meeting that he will step down in June.

The 61-year-old Borsig wrote in a letter that he and his wife will move to Maine but maintain their ties to Columbus by working with a nonprofit group called Global Connections.

“Since this job doesn’t come with an expiration date or a win-loss record, it’s up to the president to know when it’s time,” Borsig wrote. “For me, that time is now.”

College Board trustees named Borsig to lead the 2,800-student university in 2011, after he worked as the board’s associate commissioner. He took over the university after a bruising fight over changing its name to the gender-neutral Reneau University that included the then-president cutting ties with the established alumnae group.

Relations with graduates and faculty have been more peaceful under Borsig, who presided over moderate enrollment growth, an administrative reorganization aimed at cutting costs, the reintroduction of college athletics and the renovation of MUW’s main library. Throughout, Borsig emphasized working together.

“He has built a strong foundation on which the university will continue to build and excel,” said Higher Education Commissioner Glenn Boyce.

Borsig was named higher education commissioner in 2015 after Hank Bounds left for Nebraska but changed his mind shortly after he was appointed and asked trustees to return him to MUW.

Before coming to MUW he had served as an associate commissioner, executive assistant to the president of the University of Southern Mississippi, and research and development coordinator for the John C. Stennis Institute of Government at Mississippi State University. He also was executive director of the Mississippi Municipal League