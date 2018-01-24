Mississippians not required to be 21 to buy tobacco products

States with ages above 18 include Alabama, Alaska and Utah at 19; and California, Hawaii, New Jersey and Oregon at 21.

In 2016, Adams County made 21 the tobacco-buying age in areas outside Natchez.

Tobacco-control advocates also want Mississippi’s tobacco tax — now 68 cents per pack of cigarettes — raised to $1.50 a pack. They say a higher smoking age and higher taxes would deter use, cutting future health costs and deaths.