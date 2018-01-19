Morgan G. Miranda Joins Butler Snow

Butler Snow recently announced that Morgan G. Miranda has joined the firm’s Ridgeland office. Miranda will practice with the firm’s pharmaceutical, medical device and healthcare litigation group.

Miranda’s previous practice experience involved reviewing depositions in asbestos litigation, researching intricacies of asbestos bankruptcy trusts and assisting in estimating settlement values in asbestos litigation. She also assisted in drafting asbestos bankruptcy trust legislation and developed groundwork for a new practice group in limited English proficiency regulations. Miranda discovered that a number of healthcare providers, particularly pharmacies, were unaware of regulations, potential fines and malpractice suits they might face for noncompliance. After carefully reviewing the regulations, Miranda determined the exact requirements of the various laws and regulations to create an auditing process.

She previously was a career clerk to the Honorable Henry T. Wingate, U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Mississippi.

Miranda earned her undergraduate degree from Grinnell College. She received her Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa. Miranda also researched political power and social reactions to women in Parliament at the University of Botswana. She is a member of the Mississippi Bar.