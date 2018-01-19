MSU announces Qualls as 2018 National Alumnus

Mississippi State University has named Burnsville native and alumnus R.L. Qualls as the university’s 2018 national alumnus of the year.

A Little Rock, Ark., resident, Qualls is the retired president and CEO of Baldor Electric Company. He presently ixserves as co-chairman of Taylor Companies of Washington, D.C., and he recently retired as presiding independent director of Bank of the Ozarks Inc. Qualls also was a cabinet member during Bill Clinton’s first gubernatorial administration in Arkansas.

In addition to a career in both the public and private business sectors, Qualls served as a faculty member of the Stonier School of Banking at Rutgers University, course coordinator of the Graduate School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University, and he was a faculty member of Southwestern School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. Additionally, Qualls has been a Ford Foundation Faculty Research Fellow at Vanderbilt University.

Qualls received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agricultural economics from Mississippi State University, and his doctoral work was done at LSU.

Qualls has published a number of books and articles, including “Entrepreneurial Wit and Wisdom” (UCA Press) and “Strategic Planning for Colleges and Universities: A Systems Approach to Planning and Resource Allocation” (Trinity Press).