OTC Markets Group welcomes Merchants & Marine Bancorp to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MNMB), the holding company of Merchants & Marine Bankwhich has locations in Mississippi and Alabama, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Merchants & Marine Bancorp was previously privately-held.

Merchants & Marine Bancorp began trading on OTCQX on Jan. 19, 2018. The company trades under the symbol “MNMB.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

“Merchants & Marine Bancorp joins the growing number of community banks that have chosen to leverage the OTCQX Best Market as a more efficient path to enter the public markets and offer transparent trading to their shareholders,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We are pleased to welcome Merchants & Marine Bancorp to OTCQX.”

“We are proud to join the OTCQX Best Market, and look forward to the added visibility and transparency that this market will afford our shareholders,” said Royce Cumbest, President & Chief Executive Officer of Merchants & Marine Bancorp, Inc.

Merchants & Marine Bancorp was sponsored for OTCQX by FIG Partners LLC, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.