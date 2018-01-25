“I thought I had seen it all when I saw this,” Gipson said.

The Mississippi Association of Self-Insurers is pushing the bill to ban fake urine. The group’s director, Dan Gibson, said it’s a safety concern because drug tests should accurately reveal whether truck drivers or factory workers have dangerous chemicals in their bodies.

The bill passed a committee and goes to the full House for consideration. Several states, including Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, New Hampshire and Oklahoma, have already banned synthetic urine.