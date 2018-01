Pickering Firm, Inc. recently added Lance Fairchilds and Lauren Liddon to its Natural Resources team in Flowood.

Fairchilds has a BS in Interdisciplinary Studies from Mississippi State University.

Liddon has an MS in Biological Science and a BS in Marine Biology from the University of Southern Mississippi.

The engineering firm is headquartered in Memphis, with offices in Hernando, Flowood, Jackson, Pearl, Biloxi, and in Jonesboro, Ark.