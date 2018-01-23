Police: Suspect in Mississippi workplace shooting kills self

E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Posted by: Associated Press in NEWS January 23, 2018

COLLINS — Police say that a man they suspect of shooting someone at a chicken processing plant appears to have killed himself after a standoff.

Collins police tell local media Tuesday that 41-year-old Darren Jones was found after midnight Tuesday in his vehicle in a wooded area. He was later found dead after a three-hour standoff, having apparently shot himself.

Police say Jones shot another man in the back Monday afternoon at a Sanderson Farms plant in Collins, leaving the second man injured.

Collins Police Chief Joey Ponder says police believe the shooting resulted from a personal dispute between Jones and the victim. Officials say both worked at the plant.

The name of the suspect injured in the shooting has not been released. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation continues an inquiry.

