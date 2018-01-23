Police: Suspect in Mississippi workplace shooting kills self

COLLINS — Police say that a man they suspect of shooting someone at a chicken processing plant appears to have killed himself after a standoff.
Police say Jones shot another man in the back Monday afternoon at a Sanderson Farms plant in Collins, leaving the second man injured.
Collins Police Chief Joey Ponder says police believe the shooting resulted from a personal dispute between Jones and the victim. Officials say both worked at the plant.
The name of the suspect injured in the shooting has not been released. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation continues an inquiry.