Ray Ables is 2018 Poultry Association Chair

Ray Ables is the newly elected chair of the Mississippi Poultry Association board of directors for 2018. Ables, live complex manager for Tyson Foods in Forest, served as chair in 2012.

MPA’s 1,000 members represent poultry processors, poultry growers and companies that provide goods and services to the poultry industry, the state’s largest agricultural industry. The Association was formed in 1937.

A resident of Brandon, Ray graduated from Auburn University and has worked in processing plants, hatcheries and live production operations in Alabama and Arkansas before taking over at his current position in Forest in 2007.