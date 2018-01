Justyn Scheiver has been named Director of Tennis at Reunion Golf and Country Club. Scheiver previously was Academy and Director of Events for Van der Meer Tennis University in Hilton Head, S.C.

He was named the USPTR’s Professional of the Year for Mississippi in 2011, and the USTA MS Professional of the Year in 2012. He was coach for Mississippi Southern Junior Cup team from 2011-2017.

He is a member of the Mississippi Junior Tennis Council and Chairman of the state ranking committee.