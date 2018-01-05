Ricky Breazeale Joins MCS Insulation

Ricky Breazeale has joined MCS Insulation in Sumrall, and is leading the sales team as the Building Science Training Manager. He also is the sales representative for its Louisiana Division. He has six years in the insulation distribution field and now is working on the contractor/installation side.

Breazeale has his Bachelor of Arts in Leadership Development from Belhaven University in Jackson and is working towards his Master of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from Liberty University. He is certified through the Building Performance Institute of Building Science and also certified through the Spray Polyurethane Foam Alliance as a Master Installer.