Sanderson Farms announces management changes

Sanderson Farms, Inc. has announced two management changes within the company’s live production side of the business.

Nicholas “Nick” Smith has been promoted to Breeder-Hatchery Manager at Sanderson Farms’ Hazlehurst production division. Smith will provide leadership and direct strategic operational plans for hatching eggs and chick production.

Smith began his career with Sanderson Farms in 2010 as a Beginning Trainee. Since then, Smith has held positions throughout the live production side of the business including Broiler Flock Supervisor, Breeder Flock Supervisor and, most recently, Advanced Trainee.

A graduate of Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Mississippi, Smith received an Associate of Arts degree. Smith is also a graduate of Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

At Sanderson Farms’ Kinston, N.C., production facility, David Hill has been named Feed Mill Manager. As Feed Mill Manager, Hill will be responsible for milling and the delivery of feed for all of Sanderson Farms’ North Carolina poultry operations.