Sanderson Farms Names New Corporate Maintenance Manager

James “Norman” Butts has been promoted to Corporate Maintenance Manager at Sanderson Farms, Inc., headquartered in Laurel. As a Corporate Maintenance Manager, Butts will be responsible for ensuring a comprehensive maintenance program is active at each Sanderson Farms division along with monitoring maintenance programs to ensure facilities and equipment are being maintained to a high quality standard. He will also assist with any necessary equipment changes or upgrades for the poultry producer.

Butts joined Sanderson Farms as an Advanced Trainee III in 2016. Prior to joining the company, he worked at Pilgrim’s, Farmland Foods, Perdue Farms, Koch Foods, Texas America Foodservice Corporation and M-I Drilling Fluids. Butts is a graduate of Texas State Technical College in Waco, Texas, where he earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Instrumentation Technology and Process Control.