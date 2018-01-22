Sara Yates joins Peterbilt as HR director

Sara Yates has joined the Peterbilt Truck Centers of Mississippi in Pearl as the Director of Human Resources. Sara will oversee all human resource functions for Peterbilt Truck Centers of Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Prior to joining PTC of Mississippi, Sara served as a human resource manager for HORNE LLP.

She attended Mississippi State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Communication.

Yates is on the board of directors for the Capital Area Human Resource Association. Additionally, she is a member of the business advisory boards for the business and office technology programs at both Hinds Community College and Pearl River Community College. She is active at Marvin United Methodist Church where she is the church pianist. Sara and her husband Stephen have one child, Mary Elizabeth, and reside in Florence.