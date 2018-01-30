U.S. stocks traded sharply lower on Tuesday, falling for a second day as the first major sell-off of the new year intensified.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 327 points and briefly fell 352 points, with UnitedHealth as the biggest decliner. The 30-stock index was also on track for its biggest one-day points drop since May.

The S&P 500 pulled back 1 percent, with health care and energy as the worst-performing sectors. The S&P 500 was also on pace for its worst session since August. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.8 percent.

“We’ve had a unilateral move higher [in stocks] to start things off and people are realizing this is not sustainable,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR. “You’re also seeing some cracks in the global story with interest rates rising.”

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 177 points on Monday, on the back of a rise in the 10-year treasury yield, raising concerns that higher interest rates could douse the bull market. The Dow, along with the S&P 500, posted its worst decline of the year on Monday.

Long-dated Treasury yields climbed further on Tuesday, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield trading near levels not seen since 2014, amid fears of higher inflation. The benchmark yield started the year trading around 2.4 percent.

Higher inflation could also lead central banks to tighten monetary policy faster than the market expects. Last week, Stifel strategist Barry Bannister predicted the Federal Reserve will cause a correction this quarter as it leads other central banks into tighter monetary policy.

The Fed kicked off its latest two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. Market expectations for a rate hike are just 5.2 percent, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.