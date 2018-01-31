Study: Federal utility shifts costs to residential customers

The report released this week says if the increases were applied equally, residential customers would’ve saved $1.4 billion.

Southern Alliance for Clean Energy Executive Director Stephen Smith said that’s a complete distortion of TVA’s mission.

Utility spokesman Scott Brooks said TVA also has an economic development mission. He said large manufacturing and commercial customers have used a 2015 change incentivizing off-peak power usage.

Brooks said TVA’s residential rates are lower than 70 percent of competitors.