Table 100 Appoints New Executive Chef

Table 100 in Flowood has named Payton Warren as its new executive chef. Warren will take over all food and beverage operations for the restaurant in addition to catering and banquet operations.

Warren is a native of Brandon. He was sous chef for the former Julep Restaurant in Jackson and Biaggi’s Italian Restaurant in Ridgeland. He later was executive chef at Broad Street Bakery, also in Jackson. Warren was Chef de Cuisine at Table 100 for then-Executive Chef Mike Romhild. He returned to Table 100 from Seafood R’evolution in Ridgeland, where he was Chef de Cuisine.