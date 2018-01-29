Top Dem in Mississippi House considers run for US Senate

He said Mississippi is experiencing a “brain drain” because leaders for the past 30 years have not provided basic things people need to build successful lives, including safe roads and bridges and well-funded schools.

He questioned whether the state’s low unemployment rate is connected to having fewer people in the workforce and whether wages are rising fast enough to keep up with inflation.

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker is seeking re-election this year. Baria said people have approached him about seeking the Democratic nomination.

Candidates’ filing deadline is March 1.