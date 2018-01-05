Toyota taps Suggs as next president for Blue Springs plant.

Sean Suggs was recently new president at Toyota’s Blue Springs facility. Suggs, who has been vice president of manufacturing, will be dual capped as president and vice president of administration at the assembly plant that builds the Corolla and employs more than 1,550 people. In this role, he will have responsibilities for all manufacturing and administrative operations.

Suggs joined Toyota Mississippi in 2013 as vice president of administration, and assumed the role of manufacturing vice president in 2015. During his time at Toyota Mississippi, Suggs has helped the plant achieve many milestones including production of one million Corollas and announcing that the plant will begin construction of a visitor center in 2018. Among his many community and statewide initiatives, Suggs’ dedication to building a skilled workforce is evident in his work with the Toyota Wellsprings Education Fund advisory committee. He was also recently appointed to the State Board of Education.

Toyota Mississippi’s previous president, Akitoshi Ichino, who joined the plant in January 2017, will be assigned as TMNA Vice President of Vehicle Manufacturing and Engineering where he will be responsible for leading new projects across vehicle manufacturing plants.