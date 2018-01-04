UMMC names Pittman department chair

Dr. Shannon Pittman has been named chairman of the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

A faculty member since 2005, Pittman is professor and former vice chair of the department. She has served as residency program director and medical director since 2007.

A graduate of Tougaloo College, Pittman earned her M.D. at UMMC and was a family medicine resident there. She served as chief resident and received the department’s highest award at graduation, the George Lally Bevill Memorial Fellowship in Family Medicine. She completed the UMMC Leadership Development Program in 2012.

Pittman is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine and the American Medical Association and has served on numerous UMMC committees. She is a member of the Mississippi Rural Physicians Scholarship Program Commission and the School of Medicine Promotions Committee.