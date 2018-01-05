UMMC promotes Stewart to associate dean

Dr. Jimmy Stewart Jr., professor of internal medicine and pediatrics, has been promoted to associate dean for graduate medical education at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

He continues as residency program director for internal medicine and pediatrics through June 2018. Stewart will oversee faculty evaluations, accreditation and quality improvement and becomes the designated institutional official for the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.

A Mississippi College graduate, Stewart has been employed by the Medical Center for nearly 25 years. He is a graduate of UMMC’s School of Medicine, where he completed his residency training in medicine and pediatrics.

Stewart is former president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and former chair of the Governor’s Task Force on Obesity. He serves as host of Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s “Kids and Teens” hourly radio program every Thursday as part of the “Southern Remedy” team.