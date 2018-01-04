Vicksburg District a Best Place to Work within the Corps

The Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS), recently recognized the Vicksburg District as a Best Place to Work within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Pictured at the award presentation in Pittsburgh are, from left, Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, USACE; Pat Hemphill, Chief of Programs and Project Management Division; Col. Michael Derosier, Commander of the Vicksburg District; Command Sgt. Maj. Bradley J. Houston, USACE. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)