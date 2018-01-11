Vicksburg District Receives Small Business HUBZone Award

The Vicksburg District was recently named the 2017 “Top District” by the Society of American Military Engineers for its Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program.

The District was the top district in the Corps with 37.23% in total obligations to HUB Zone Small Business firms.

The HUB Zone program was created under the HUBZone Act of 1997. The goal of the HUBZone Program is to provide federal contracting assistance for qualified small business concerns located in economically distressed communities and historically underutilized business zones. This assistance is an effort to increase employment opportunities, investment, and economic development.

Demetric Erwin, Deputy for Small Business Programs within the District, is a special assistant to the District Engineer on all Small Business Program matters.