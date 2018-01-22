Vicksburg family physician appointed to National Commission of Public Health

Dr. Susan Chiarito, MD, FAAFP, of Vicksburg has been appointed to a 4-year term on the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) Commission on Health of the Public and Science, one of eight commissions that direct AAFP policy.

Board certified in family medicine, Chiarito practices at Mission Primary Care Clinic in Vicksburg. She is an advocate for healthy lifestyles and choices, and encourages exercise, dietary changes and tobacco cessation.

A member of MAFP since 1998, Chiarito is a past president of the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians and a board member of the MAFP Foundation. She represents Mississippi as an alternate delegate to the AAFP Congress of Delegates.

Chiarito received her bachelor of science in nursing from Texas Christian University and was a practicing nurse for eight years. After returning to school, she received her medical degree at the University of Mississippi Medical School, completing her family medicine residency there. For many years, she has mentored medical students as a preceptor at UMMC.

Chiarito and her husband, Vince, live in Vicksburg and have two daughters, Mary Alyce and Cicily. They are members of St. Michael Catholic Church.