2 Mississippi Delta towns eye new restaurant tax

The Greenwood Commonwealth reported Thursday that if Republican Sen. Lydia Chassaniol’s Senate Bill 3013 is passed by the Legislature, Carrollton and North Carrollton could potentially enact new restaurant taxes that would fund recreation, tourism, parks, economic development and other purposes.
If Chassaniol’s bill passes, Carrollton and North Carrollton residents would need to approve the taxes by a 60 percent vote in a local referendum.
Carrollton Mayor Pamela Lee says the taxes would mirror those of nearby towns, and she believes they would benefit both tourists and residents.
